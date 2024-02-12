Disney on Ice skater injured Minneapolis: Skater's condition improves

article

The Disney on Ice skater who was injured in Minneapolis has improved, according to Hennepin Healthcare.

A spokesperson for the hospital told FOX 9 she is now in serious condition. Over the weekend, she was listed in critical but stable condition.

In a statement from Feld Entertainment over the weekend, during the 11 a.m. show at Target Center, the skater who portrays Belle was injured after she fell while performing a lift during a pair skating routine. She was taken to the hospital.

"Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers," Feld Entertainment said in the statement on Saturday.

Disney on Ice shows at Target Center will continue as planned.