MN weather: Dry and humid Sunday, storm chances to west

The Brief Most of Minnesota will stay partly sunny Sunday after an overcast start. Western Minnesota has the best chance for showers and storms Sunday. A front approaching Monday afternoon will bring another chance for showers and storms on Labor Day.



It will be a warm and humid final fair Sunday for the Twin Cities while the best chance of storms will be in western Minnesota ahead of storm chances on Labor Day.

Sunday forecast

What we know:

There is a chance for showers and storms, mainly in western Minnesota, while a few showers are possible in northern Minnesota Sunday morning.

The majority of Minnesota will stay partly sunny, with periods of sunshine but an overcast start to the day.

Labor Day storm chances

What's next:

Storm chances Sunday and into the first half of Monday generally stay in western Minnesota.

Monday afternoon into the close of the day, a front will approach and spark a few showers and storms.

Those storms may not push into the Twin Cities until after dark on Labor Day. A few storms may remain into Tuesday.

(FOX 9)

Warm and humid Sunday

Local perspective:

It will be warm and humid Sunday, with temperatures up to 83 degrees in the metro and filtered sunshine.

Storms will be to the southwest, while a few sprinkles and showers linger in northern Minnesota. It will stay humid overnight.

Beautiful weather ahead

Big picture view:

The second half of the work week looks beautiful, with upper 70s to lower 80s and sunshine.