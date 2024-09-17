DFL calls for GOP Rep. to drop campaign after domestic violence details

The Brief The Minnesota DFL is demanding GOP Rep. Jeff Dotseth end his campaign after details of his 2008 domestic violence arrest came to light. Dotseth’s then-wife said he choked, punched, kicked, slapped, pinned and smothered her. Dotseth has denied the allegations and pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.



Revelations about a domestic violence case involving a Republican state representative should force him out of this year’s election, according to Minnesota’s Democrats.

Court documents paint an ugly picture leading up to Jeff Dotseth’s arrest in 2008, but he denies the allegations.

Same story, different party?

FOX 9 has uncovered similar allegations against DFL Representative John Thompson back in 2021.



In both cases, there were terrible allegations that were more than a decade old and both men ultimately pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

DFL demands

"I'm calling today for Jeff Dotseth to immediately and his campaign and for Lisa Demuth to remove him from her caucus," said House Majority Leader Jamie Long, (DFL-Minneapolis).

Democrats are unequivocal about what should happen in light of Jeff Dotseth’s criminal history coming to the surface.

Documents detail violence

In a 2008 affidavit, the Kettle River representative’s then-wife said he hit her with objects and choked, punched, kicked, slapped, pinned and smothered her.

A protective order kept him from contacting her and from possessing or using firearms for a year.

DFL calls Dotseth ‘hypocritical’

That never came up 15 years later in his comments during debate over gun control.

"You know it wasn’t really a gun that created the problem," Dotseth said during 2023 discussions on a proposal that included a new red flag law. "It’s a mental illness."

"He had the hypocrisy to stand on the House floor and argue strenuously against red flag laws and gun laws," said Minnesota DFL chair Ken Martin.

Republican response

At this point, Republican leadership is not calling on Dotseth to leave the race.

"Domestic violence is an absolute red line for me — it's never acceptable under any circumstances," said Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, (R-Cold Spring). "This case was resolved through the legal process more than 15 years ago, concluding with no charge or conviction for domestic assault."

But Republicans did demand DFL action when FOX 9 revealed Rep. John Thompson faced similar legal action and, like Dotseth, was convicted of disorderly conduct.

DFL, Thompson conundrum

DFL leadership said within a day they told Thompson to resign.

"That was not an easy decision," said Majority Leader Long. "That was not an easy conversation within our own caucus. But we felt that the allegations at that time were serious enough and strong enough that it merited that action."

Thompson refused to leave, but the DFL eventually removed him from their caucus and supported a primary opponent.

DFL chair Ken Martin also called on state Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign after Detroit Lakes police arrested her for burglary this year.

"I believe she will eventually have to resign her seat," Martin said. "It's just a matter of time."

Senate Democrats took her off committees, but didn’t publicly call for her resignation until after the session ended with her casting decisive votes on several bills.

Mitchell has not resigned and won’t go on trial until the 2025 session has already begun.

Dorseth response

Dotseth said in a statement that he denies his ex-wife’s allegations, and he’s worked to put that difficult chapter behind him.

He won his seat two years ago by about 450 votes, and he’s facing the same opponent, Pete Radosevich, this November.