Detained Minnesota student back in immigration court for bond hearing

The Brief University of Minnesota graduate student Dogukan Gunaydin appeared in immigration court for a bond hearing on Friday. The judge did not make a decision at the hearing, but instead will take the lawyer's testimony under advisement and issue a written decision. A separate removal proceeding is scheduled for April 15.



The University of Minnesota graduate student detained by ICE last month returned to court Friday morning for a bond hearing, though the judge did not make a decision in court.

Detained UMN student in court

What we know:

Dogukan Gunaydin appeared virtually before an immigration judge on April 8, following his arrest by ICE agents on March 27. The judge postponed a bond decision until Gunaydin could have the opportunity to testify in a follow-up hearing.

However, Gunaydin did not testify in Friday morning's hearing and the judge determined to take the lawyers' testimony under advisement and issue a written decision.

Courtroom sketches inside a bond hearing for detained University of Minnesota graduate student Dogukan Gunaydin. (Credit: Cedric Hohnstadt) (Supplied)

During the hearing, both sides argued about the merits of Gunaydin's 2023 drunk driving case. His attorney said the incident was a "blip on the radar" adding that Gunaydin has expressed remorse and has no prior convictions. Gunaydin has since sold his car, does not have a valid license, and poses no risk of reoffending, his attorney argued.

Prosecutors argued that the 0.20 BAC level at the time of the arrest was not a "slight impairment" while Gunaydin's attorney stated the conviction did not rise to the level of conduct that endangered the public at large.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when the judge will issue the written decision.

Dogukan Gunaydin fights deportation

The backstory:

The Department of Homeland Security revoked Gunaydin's student visa over a 2023 drunk driving arrest. The criminal complaint states Gunaydin was driving on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis at more than two times the legal limit. He ultimately pleaded guilty in the case, signing a plea agreement that acknowledged he could face deportation due to the conviction.

Gunaydin filed a lawsuit after his detainment, arguing that the drunk-driving arrest alone isn't enough for him to lose his student status. His attorneys filed a petition for a writ of habeas corpus, arguing his detainment was unlawful. The petition alleged even ICE officials seemed confused about why he was being detained.

Gunaydin's attorneys are challenging why the government is using that conviction to charge the Turkish national with a count typically reserved for terrorists as grounds for his deportation. They also argued he maintained his academic course load and GPA during the arrest and, aside from an earlier speeding ticket, has not faced any other legal trouble.

The other side:

Federal prosecutors responded to Gunaydin's lawsuit, arguing that decisions on his detainment should be made by the immigration court, not the United States District Court. They asked the court to dismiss Gunaydin's petition to allow the normal process to play out in immigration court.

A separate removal proceeding is scheduled for April 15.