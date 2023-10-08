Despite rumors, Taylor Swift is not at Vikings game

article

Despite a heavy dose of rumors and sightings over the past few days, Taylor Swift did not make the trip to Minneapolis to see the Chiefs take on the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

FOX 9 crews never spotted the star at the stadium. The CBS broadcast crew also later announced, to the disappointment of Swifties, that Swift was not in attendance for the game.

The popular singer had made a splash in recent weeks, attending two Chiefs games in Kansas City and New Jersey, amid a romance with Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. For the NFL, having Swift around was good for business as ratings saw a bump.

In Minnesota, speculation boiled over in recent days with hope from fans that Swift would make a stop in Minneapolis, with multiple alleged sightings around the city.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport, Swift's jet was reportedly spotted on the tarmac. Others claimed she was staying at the Four Seasons or had spent a night out on the town. On Twitter, someone fabricated an image showing Swift's jet taking off from Nashville on its way to Minneapolis. In the stadium, a Kansas City reporter spotted television marker stickers that read "Tay Tay."

Inside the stadium, fans held signs for Swift, including one fan who wrote: "I flew from Boston for Taylor Swift." Other fans wore Taylor Swift-themed jerseys. Outside the stadium, FOX 9 spoke with multiple fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the award-winning singer. That included two friends from North Dakota who made the drive to Minneapolis, donning Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Chiefs uniforms.

If she had shown up, Swift would have known her way around the building. She just played two sold-out shows at U.S. Bank Stadium this past summer.