Deputy Kaitie Leising: How to watch fallen deputy's funeral

Slain St. Croix County Deputy Kaitie Leising will be remembered at a funeral service on Friday.

The funeral service is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12. You can watch it live on FOX 9, as well as streaming live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Leising was fatally shot while responding to a call about a possible drunk driver near Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on May 6. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) says authorities received a call about a drunk driver in a ditch. Deputy Leising conducted field sobriety tests on the shooter, identified as 34-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, before he returned to his vehicle. Authorities say Johnson was "evasive" during the interaction. After speaking for about eight minutes, Johnson "turned toward Deputy Leising, drew a handgun, and shot her."

The DOJ says Deputy Leising was able to return fire but did not strike Johnson. People in an assisting vehicle tried to help Deputy Leising before she was rushed to the hospital.