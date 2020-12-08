Deputies, victim identified in northern Minnesota police shooting Saturday

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified two St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputies involved in a police shooting of a 19-year-old Virigina man in Mountain Iron, Minn. Dec. 5.

The BCA says 11-year veteran Ryan Smith and 12-year veteran Matt Tomsich both fired their guns during the incident. They both declined to be interviewed by BCA agents, but provided written reports to the BCA Tuesday. They both remain on administrative leave.

The deputies were not wearing body cameras and there were no other witnesses to the incident.

The Midwest Medical Examiner identified the victim as Estavon Elioff.

In a news release over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said Elioff was shot after a shoplifting call turned into a chase just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in the City of Mountain Iron for the report of a shoplifter. At the scene, deputies said they spotted a 19-year-old man outside the business but said he ran away when deputies confronted him.

Investigators began searching for him and learned he matched the description of a suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting in Virginia, Minn. from Friday. Deputies found the man in a wooded area an hour later.

The two deputies said they deployed Tasers before firing shots. It is unclear if that man was armed.

Elioff died at the scene despite treatment efforts from the deputies.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.