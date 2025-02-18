Live updates on Delta plane crash: 19 injured passengers released from hospital

The Brief A Delta jet from Minneapolis to Toronto crash landed on Monday afternoon. Officials say 21 people were transported to the hospital with injuries. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.



At least 19 passengers have been released from the hospital after suffering injuries in a crash landing involving a Delta Air Lines plane at the Toronto Pearson Airport on Monday.

Crash landing at Toronto Pearson

What we know:

Delta flight 4819 took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday morning. The plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, crashed as it was touching down at Toronto Pearson around 2:30 p.m.

All 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members, were evacuated. Delta Air Lines said 21 injured passengers were transported to local hospitals, and as of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released.

What they're saying:

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a statement on Tuesday. "We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."

Delta and Delta connection flights have resumed at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, and two flights are operating with a larger aircraft to increase arrival and departure capacity on Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines added that a travel waiver remains in effect for Toronto Pearson airport customers through Feb. 20, according to a social media post.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide an update on the remaining hospitalized passengers or share the extent of their injuries. However, Gov. Tim Walz said those injured were expected to recover.

"Heartened to hear that no life-threatening injuries were sustained in yesterday’s crash and that all involved are expected to recover. While we wait to learn more about what went wrong, I’m grateful for the swift action and bravery of the first responders who answered the call," Walz wrote in a post on X.

The crash remains under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta.