Delta flight from Minneapolis crashes, flips over at Toronto airport: The latest

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Waseca County, Scott County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Martin County, Dakota County, Rice County, Isanti County, Renville County, Pope County, Anoka County, Chisago County, Steele County, Watonwan County, Washington County, Goodhue County, McLeod County, Freeborn County, Morrison County, Le Sueur County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Kanabec County, Sherburne County, Faribault County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Swift County, Brown County, Wright County, Sibley County, Blue Earth County, Ramsey County, Benton County, Kandiyohi County, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Mower County, Houston County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Polk County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Barron County, Eau Claire County, Chippewa County, Buffalo County
6
Extreme Cold Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, North Itasca County, Central St. Louis County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Crow Wing County, North St. Louis County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Northern Aitkin County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Pine County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Cass County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Pennington County, Red Lake County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, West Polk County, Roseau County, Wilkin County, East Becker County, Norman County, Clay County, Lake Of The Woods County, West Becker County, Grant County, Kittson County, West Marshall County, Mahnomen County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, North Beltrami County, East Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Rock County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County
Extreme Cold Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Extreme Cold Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, McLeod County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Stevens County, Redwood County, Douglas County, Watonwan County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Brown County, Renville County, Todd County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stearns County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Murray County

Delta flight from Minneapolis crashes, flips over at Toronto airport: The latest

By
Published  February 17, 2025 4:45pm CST
Delta
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A flight from Minneapolis crash landed on Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson airport, flipping upside down and leaving more than a dozen people hurt.

Crash landing at Toronto Pearson

What we know:

Delta flight 4819 took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday morning. The plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, crashed as it ws touching down at Toronto Pearson around 2:30 p.m.

All 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members, were evacuated and Delta says 18 people were transported to the hospital.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," wrote Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a provided statement. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe."

Delta has canceled the remainder of its flights to Toronto Pearson for the remainder of the evening.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta.

Delta flight crash at Toronto Pearson. (Mark Fitzpatrick via Storyful)

What we don't know:

We are still working to learn what caused the plane to crash on landing. The incident is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Weather may very well have played a factor. Eight inches of snow fell at the airport over the weekend, but it wasn't snowing when the plane landed. FOX Weather reports gusts of up to 40 mph at the time of the crash.

Minnesota leaders react

What they're saying:

In online posts, Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they were in communication with Delta officials about the crash.

"I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon," Walz wrote. "Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene."

Frey added: "My thoughts are with those who have been injured and experienced this terrifying situation. Thank you to the emergency crews who responded quickly to the scene. I’m in direct contact with our local airport officials as we continue to gather more information."

DeltaMinneapolisWorld