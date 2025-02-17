Delta flight from Minneapolis crashes, flips over at Toronto airport: The latest

A flight from Minneapolis crash landed on Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson airport, flipping upside down and leaving more than a dozen people hurt.

Crash landing at Toronto Pearson

What we know:

Delta flight 4819 took off from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Monday morning. The plane, a CRJ-900 aircraft, crashed as it ws touching down at Toronto Pearson around 2:30 p.m.

All 80 people on board, 76 passengers and four crew members, were evacuated and Delta says 18 people were transported to the hospital.

"The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport," wrote Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a provided statement. "I want to express my thanks to the many Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site. We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe."

Delta has canceled the remainder of its flights to Toronto Pearson for the remainder of the evening.

The flight was operated by Endeavor Air, a subsidiary of Delta.

Delta flight crash at Toronto Pearson. (Mark Fitzpatrick via Storyful)

What we don't know:

We are still working to learn what caused the plane to crash on landing. The incident is under investigation by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Weather may very well have played a factor. Eight inches of snow fell at the airport over the weekend, but it wasn't snowing when the plane landed. FOX Weather reports gusts of up to 40 mph at the time of the crash.

Minnesota leaders react

What they're saying:

In online posts, Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said they were in communication with Delta officials about the crash.

"I’m in touch with Delta after a flight taking off from MSP crash landed in Toronto this afternoon," Walz wrote. "Grateful to the first responders and professionals on the scene."

Frey added: "My thoughts are with those who have been injured and experienced this terrifying situation. Thank you to the emergency crews who responded quickly to the scene. I’m in direct contact with our local airport officials as we continue to gather more information."