Delta adding seasonal nonstop flight from MSP to Maui this winter

article

Delta Air Lines announced a new seasonal nonstop flight from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to a popular Hawaiian island beginning this winter.

Delta Air Lines is launching a nonstop flight from MSP to Maui, Hawaii, beginning Dec. 16, 2023. The new route expands its existing service from MSP to Honolulu, providing travelers with 14 weekly flights to choose from when flying to Hawaii.

A Delta spokesperson said the flight would depart from MSP at 11:45 a.m. and land in Maui at 4:55 p.m. with an approximate flight duration of nine hours. Return flights will depart from Maui at 6:20 p.m. and arrive at MSP the next day at 6:10 a.m. with a flight time of just under eight hours. Travelers can purchase Delta One, Delta Comfort+, and main cabin seats.

The new direct route is seasonal, lasting from Dec. 16 to March 31. Tickets go on sale starting Saturday, June 10.