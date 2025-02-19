Delano Ice Palace closing after this season, owners say

The Brief After an unusually warm 2023-24 season that allowed them to open only four days, the Minnesota Ice Palace in Delano announced it would open again for the 2024-25. A statement provided by its owners says this year will be its last. Located at 657 River St. N., in Delano, the Minnesota Ice Palace is open Thursdays-Sundays through March 3.



After announcing a return to Delano for 2024-25 following a winter of warm weather hampering their operations in 2023-24, the owners of the Ice Palace Minnesota in Delano say they will be calling it quits after this year.

Minnesota Ice Palace closing

What we know:

Owned and operated by the Youngstrom family, who also run a similar event in Idaho, the event's organizers say this year will be their final in Delano, Minnesota.

"As a family-run business, we have poured our hearts and souls into creating a magical winter experience, and it has been our greatest joy to see families and friends make lasting memories here," a statement sent to FOX 9 says. "Unfortunately, after last year’s challenging season — where we were only able to open for four days — we faced significant hurdles in bouncing back. We knew we had to give it one more try, and we are so grateful that we did. This season has reminded us of the wonder, laughter, and togetherness that the Ice Palace was meant to bring families."

The statement went on to say that although the decision was "bitter-sweet," the family expresses its "deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported us – your visits, kind words, and shared memories have meant the world to us."

For now, the Ice Palace will remain open through its final day of operation on March 3. Tickets can be found here.

What we don't know:

A statement provided by the Youngstrom family did not elaborate on the potential of future locations in Minnesota.

‘Interactive ice experiences’

The backstory:

The winter attraction offers 90,000 square feet of handcrafted ice sculptures and tunnels, plus fire shows that drew several thousand attendees last season – its second in operation.

"It is no small feat," Britton Youngstrom previously told FOX 9. "It is phenomenal to see what this water can produce."

This year was said to feature "intricate ice creations, 300+ feet of ice tunnels, stunning lights and interactive ice experiences that captivate visitors of all ages," according to a press release as the season was beginning.

"The Ice Palace is more than just beautiful ice structures — it’s about embracing and celebrating the magic of Minnesota winters and offering guests an unforgettable journey through a frozen wonderland," said Kira Martin, CEO of Minnesota Ice Palace, in a statement in 2024. "We are looking forward to bringing the Ice Palace back better than ever to the city of Delano - especially after a challenging, warm winter season last year."