Deficit gone: Minnesota projects $641M budget surplus through June

So much for a giant deficit.

Minnesota budget officials said Tuesday they expect a $641 million surplus between now and June, revising their earlier prediction of a $2.4 billion shortfall from the May report.

Uncertainty remains, and a $1.3 billion shortfall is likely for the two-year period that starts July 1, budget officials said. That number is down from a $4.7 billion expected hole in the May report.

The improving budget picture means calls will grow on the Minnesota Legislature to use the short-term surplus to send large cash payments to struggling businesses as they deal with shutdown orders and an economic recession.

“The good news of this forecast means that the Legislature can take immediate steps to help stabilize small and medium-sized businesses and jumpstart economic recovery throughout the state," Minnesota Chamber of Commerce president Doug Loon said in an email.

Minnesota budget officials are scheduled to brief reporters at an 11 a.m. news conference. Gov. Tim Walz and top Democratic and Republican legislative leaders are set to answer questions afterward.

"We are in a significantly stronger financial position than we thought we would be last spring," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said after seeing the budget projections. "It’s time to support the front-line workers, families in need, and the small businesses hit hardest by COVID."

Walz said Monday that lawmakers had conversations over the weekend and he was hopeful for a deal on an economic relief package this week.

The governor, a Democrat in his first term, said he would call the divided Legislature back for a special session with consensus.

Walz and House Democrats have put out the framework of their plan, while House Republicans have also released one. Both plans call for directing hundreds of millions of dollars to businesses affected by Walz's closure orders, though they differ in how the relief would be delivered.

Walz's plan also calls for a 13-week extension of unemployment benefits and an immediate $500 cash payment to roughly 31,000 low-income families.

Republicans who control the Senate have not released a proposal. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka plans to release a video statement on the budget forecast and will not take reporters' questions because of a death in the family, a spokeswoman said Tuesday morning.

Minnesota has 184,000 fewer jobs since February and the job losses have disproportionately affected lower-wage workers, budget officials cautioned Tuesday.

The budget forecast has seen two dramatic swings this year in the midst of the pandemic.

In February, weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit Minnesota, budget officials projected a $1.5 billion surplus. In May, as Minnesota grappled to understand how the pandemic would hit the state's economy, budget officials revised their prediction to a $2.4 billion deficit.

Now, with six months of tax receipts giving a clearer picture, they've revised it back to a surplus, albeit a more modest one than in February.