Death investigation underway in downtown St. Paul

St. Paul police are investigating a death after a man was found unconscious in downtown St. Paul Monday night.

According to police, around 7 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Wabasha Street, where a man was found unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency crews took the man to Regions Hospital, where he later passed away.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection to the incident.