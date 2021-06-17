Deal reached on Minnesota business relief bill; some money will go to riot-damaged businesses

Minnesota lawmakers have agreed to $150 million in business relief, though only a fraction of the money will go to businesses damaged by the 2020 civil unrest in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Of the total amount in the jobs and economic development bill, $80 million will be available for redevelopment projects, which could be used for rebuilding after the rioting. The other $70 million will cover business losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riot-damaged businesses could get up to $750,000 in grants for their projects and a $2 million loan guarantee, provided they meet several conditions. Grants will be made in three application rounds from 2021-2023.

It's not clear how much money will flow to riot rebuilding, though it will be far less than the $300 million that Democrats originally proposed in the wake of the unrest. Since then, some businesses have rebuilt with insurance money or private foundation funds. Government has not provided rebuilding money.

The issue has been one of the toughest to solve during state budget negotiations. Many Democrats represent Minneapolis and St. Paul districts where business owners have been pleading for relief, but Republicans have long criticized riot relief as a "bailout" to the cities.

The $70 million for COVID relief will be doled out in a lottery program from the state Economic Development agency. Smaller businesses could get up to $10,000 and larger businesses would get a maximum of $25,000.

The jobs and economic development bill also makes youth workers eligible for unemployment benefits starting in July 2022.

The bill requires public housing authorities to retrofit high-rise buildings with automatic sprinkler systems by 20233. It follows a deadly Thanksgiving 2019 fire in a Cedar-Riverside apartment tower.

The legislation could go before the Senate Finance committee as soon as Thursday evening. Lawmakers are slogged their way through a series of budget bills in a special session in hopes of avoiding a July 1 government shutdown.