Deadly Minneapolis apartment fire was intentional set, report finds

The Brief Minneapolis investigators confirmed that the August apartment fire, which killed two, was intentionally set. The fire started in the interior rear entrance and spread upward through the stairwell​. Initial reports indicated a woman may have started the fire on the second floor, raising suspicions early on​.



Investigators have determined a massive fire at a Minneapolis apartment building back in August, that left two people dead, was intentionally set.

What's new?

In a release on Monday, the Minneapolis Fire Department said investigators determined the fire had been set on purpose. Authorities say the fire started in the interior rear entrance and extended upward in the stairwell to the roof of the apartment building on 11th Avenue South just north of I-94.

The new findings aren't necessarily surprising. Back in August, FOX 9 learned that 911 callers initially reported a woman starting the fire in the second-floor hallway.

Background

Crews were called out to the four-story apartment building for the fire on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Several people had to be rescued from the blaze and four were initially hospitalized. In the following days, fire crews found two bodies in the debris of the fire. Both bodies were found in the same fourth-floor apartment.

Firefighters didn't find the bodies for two days due to the roof collapsing during the large fire.