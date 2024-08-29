911 call transcript released for Minneapolis fire that left 2 dead, 4 hospitalized

The Brief 911 call transcripts show what residents said to dispatchers as they scrambled to escape the burning building while firefighters responded, with callers reporting someone setting a fire in the building. Two dead bodies were found in the aftermath of the fire and four people were hospitalized. The Aug. 13 fire is being investigated as arson.



The 911 call transcripts from a fatal Aug. 13 Minneapolis fire reveal frantic calls made to dispatchers as residents fled from flames.

911 call reveals frantic escape

The transcript shows a caller telling the 911 operator that "someone set our building on fire" as the caller ran through the hallway to escape. The caller also said "The whole hallway is hot" and "smoking."

The caller then realized they forgot their cats were inside and pleaded with the 911 operator to send help quickly. The operator then tells the caller to remain outside before firetruck sirens are heard in the background. Officials did not report any deceased animals or pets following the fire.

Fire crews did rescue a dog that was reunited with its owner after receiving oxygen treatment.

911 caller reports possible suspect

Another 911 caller reported someone set the fire in the second-floor hallway.

The caller then gave a description of who they believe set the fire, but police say no arrests related to the fire have been made.

What we know

The fire was reported just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at a four-story apartment building in the 1500 block of 11th Avenue South in Minneapolis.

The fire left four people hospitalized, including a child, while several others had to be rescued from the burning building. Two adults and a child were treated for burn injuries and another person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The first body was found around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. Authorities described the victim as an elderly man who was found under the debris of a collapsed roof.

The second body was found later in the day on Thursday. Officials say the victim was a woman who was also found underneath the debris.

Both fatal victims were found in the same apartment on the top floor.

The building was not equipped with an automatic sprinkler system.

What we don't know

Officials have not announced any charges related to the fire, but said they are investigating it as an arson.

Police say the fire is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.