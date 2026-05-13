Boat crash on Lake Vermilion leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

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The Brief A boat crash on Lake Vermilion near Manbeck Island left one person dead and three others injured. Three people were transported to the hospital, and one was ultimately airlifted to Duluth. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



One person is dead and three were injured in a boating crash on Lake Vermilion in northern Minnesota Tuesday evening.

Deadly boat crash

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue crews responded around 6:22 p.m. to the 3600 block of Black Bay Road in Beatty Township for a reported incident near Manbeck Island, where several people were thrown from boats into the water.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and one of them was then airlifted to a Duluth hospital. Authorities have not released details about the extent of their injuries or their conditions.

Medical personnel attempted life-saving efforts on a fourth person, but they were pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released the victim’s name, pending family notification.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how many boats were involved or what led up to the incident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Multiple agencies assisted at the scene, including several regional ambulance services, the Lake Vermilion Fire Brigade, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.