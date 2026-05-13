Large fire breaks out in downtown Sauk Centre apartments

The Brief A fire damaged five apartments and three businesses in downtown Sauk Centre late Monday night. No injuries were reported and displaced residents have been given help. Multiple fire departments and agencies responded to the scene on Main Street.



A late-night fire damaged several apartments and businesses in downtown Sauk Centre, drawing a large emergency response but leaving no one hurt earlier this week.

Fire breaks out in downtown Sauk Centre

What we know:

A Sauk Centre police officer on patrol spotted smoke and flames coming from a two-story building on Main Street at the corner of Sinclair Lewis Avenue shortly before midnight on Monday.

The officer called in firefighters and, with help from another officer, worked to clear the apartments on the second level.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department worked quickly to knock down flames. Melrose, Long Prairie, Elrose and Osakis fire crews assisted at the scene.

Local perspective:

Five apartments and three businesses in the building were damaged by the fire. Arrangements have been made for the residents who were displaced.

Dig deeper:

Sauk Centre Ambulance, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, the Todd County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Sauk Centre Public Utilities, MnDOT, Centre Towing and the State Fire Marshal also assisted in the fire response.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been released. It's not clear when residents will be able to return.