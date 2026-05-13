Minnesota weather: Sunshine and 70s return for a comfortable Wednesday

The Brief Minnesota will see sunny skies and comfortable temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. Overnight lows are in the 40s and 50s. Thursday turns warmer with highs in the upper 70s and a chance for isolated showers and storms.



Minnesota will see a sunny and comfortable Wednesday with widespread highs in the 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect plenty of sunshine and blue skies throughout the day on Wednesday. Light northerly winds at 5–15 mph keep conditions comfortable.

After a cool start, temperatures warm into the low to mid-70s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro is expected to top out at around 73 degrees.

Wednesday night won’t be as chilly, with lows dipping into the 50s in the metro and 40s across northern Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

On Thursday, temperatures climb into the upper 70s in the metro and low 80s in parts of southwestern Minnesota. Cloud cover will increase through the afternoon with isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon.

Friday stays warm and breezy with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday looks quieter, with less wind and a high of around 80 degrees.

Storm chances return late Saturday night into Sunday and may linger into early next week. Temperatures ease slightly, with highs in the upper 70s Sunday before trending cooler into the 60s and 70s next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)