Overnight crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee leaves man dead
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man was killed after his vehicle was struck on the shoulder of Highway 169 in Shakopee early Friday morning.
Fatal crash on Highway 169
What we know:
The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on southbound Highway 169 near County Road 21 in Shakopee.
A driver and three passengers were inside a Nissan Rogue on the right shoulder of the highway when the driver of a southbound BMW X5 struck the vehicle, according to the crash report.
The Nissan Rogue driver, a 48-year-old Minneapolis man, died as a result of the crash. The three passengers were not injured.
The 18-year-old Shakopee man driving the BMW was also not injured.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say what led to the crash or why the Nissan Rogue was on the shoulder of the highway. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor.
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there have been at least 243 traffic-related deaths on state roads so far this year.
The Source: This story uses information from a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.