Overnight crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee leaves man dead

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The Brief The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 169 in Shakopee early Friday morning. An SUV was on the right shoulder of Highway 169 when it was struck by a passing BMW. The 48-year-old driver of the SUV died, and his three passengers were not injured.



A Minneapolis man was killed after his vehicle was struck on the shoulder of Highway 169 in Shakopee early Friday morning.

Fatal crash on Highway 169

What we know:

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. on southbound Highway 169 near County Road 21 in Shakopee.

A driver and three passengers were inside a Nissan Rogue on the right shoulder of the highway when the driver of a southbound BMW X5 struck the vehicle, according to the crash report.

The Nissan Rogue driver, a 48-year-old Minneapolis man, died as a result of the crash. The three passengers were not injured.

The 18-year-old Shakopee man driving the BMW was also not injured.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say what led to the crash or why the Nissan Rogue was on the shoulder of the highway. Alcohol was not suspected to be a factor.

According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, there have been at least 243 traffic-related deaths on state roads so far this year.