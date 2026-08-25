Man dressed in Spider-Man costume at Jake Lang protest charged with assault

The Brief A Jake Lang counter-protester dressed in a Spider-Man costume at a rally Saturday in downtown Minneapolis has been charged with misdemeanor assault. The man, identified by police as William Nicholas Love, is seen on video throwing punches at Lang and jumping on his truck, also attempting to take his sign. The Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday it will not seek felony charges against Lang related to Saturday's rally.



A Jake Lang counter-protester is facing assault charges after an incident in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday turned violent.

Spider-Man charged with assault

What we know:

A man wearing a Spider-Man costume at Saturday’s protest, identified by Minneapolis police as 33-year-old William Nicholas Love, has been charged with fifth-degree assault – fear of bodily harm or death.

Video from the Aug. 22 event shows a man in a Spider-Man outfit jump onto a pick-up truck occupied by Lang. The man is seen throwing punches at Lang, and at one point attempts to take a sign Lang is holding.

A detailed complaint has not been filed against Love. He was charged through the Minneapolis City Attorney's office.

Lang, known to be a far-right activist, staged a rally in Minneapolis on Saturday to support Rochester woman Shiloh Hendrix – who was convicted in Rochester related to an incident where she used the N-word against a child at a playground.

The rally drew a large protest and quickly grew out of control.

Local perspective:

Lang is already facing charges across the river in St. Paul for felony vandalism. He is charged with the destruction of a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture.

Lang was set to face trial last month in that case, but the trial was delayed after Lang's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss.

Lang gained notoriety after he was arrested and jailed for years following the Jan. 6 riots. He has been arrested multiple times since being pardoned by President Trump for any crimes on Jan. 6.

Days before his Minneapolis arrest, Lang was involved in another explosive rally in Dearborn, Michigan. That rally resulted in the arrests of 22 people.

Charges declined against Jake Lang

The backstory:

Lang will not face felony charges for Saturday’s rally.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said her office was declining felony charges against Edward "Jake" Lang related to his rally outside Minneapolis City Hall over the weekend.

Moriarty says her office didn't have a "path forward for felony charges to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt" after "a review of extensive evidence of communication and logistical coordination between the Minneapolis Police Department and Lang’s security detail."

What they're saying:

Moriarty did condemn Lang and his rally, writing: "His actions on Saturday were despicable and disgusting."