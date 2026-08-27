St. Paul encampment more than triples in size after Pig's Eye Park closure

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The Brief A St. Paul encampment near Shepard Road and Randolph Avenue more than tripled in size after the city closed the Pig's Eye Park encampment, according to city officials. City officials say the growing Randolph encampment poses several health and safety concerns, including contaminated soil and flooding risks. Assistant Mayor Cedrick Baker compared the situation at Randolph to "tactical guerrilla warfare," alleging people have planted "booby traps" that could injure workers.



A St. Paul encampment has more than tripled in size since the closure of the Pig's Eye Park encampment, as city officials possible booby traps that have been set up on the campground.

Randolph encampment tripled in size

What we know:

In a briefing at the St. Paul Public Safety Committee on Wednesday, Assistant Mayor Cedrick Baker told council members that after the closure of the Pig's Eye Park encampment, many residents had simply moved from Pig's Eye to a secondary encampment in the area of Shepard Road and Randolph Avenue.

Baker also told council members that despite a $1 million investment to expand shelter capacity, the city is only aware of seven former Pig's Eye Park residents that utilized provided shelter services. And, Baker said, those seven don't necessarily stay at that shelter on a nightly basis.

Four other people were also getting services through Union Gospel Mission.

Health risks at Randolph

Dig deeper:

Even more concerning, the city says the Randolph encampment is on the site of a former auto salvage yard and the soil known to be contaminated with lead and carcinogenic substances.

The property is also difficult for emergency personnel to access. Baker said there was a recent birth at the encampment that was stillborn and emergency personnel had to use side-by-side vehicles to respond.

On top of everything, Baker adds, the area is prone to flooding.

What they're saying:

Council Member Molly Coleman questioned Baker about how the city would make changes with future clearings.

"In many ways, we're in a worse situation than we were six weeks ago or two months ago," said Coleman. "And that happened for a variety of reasons, many of which the city didn't intend. But I think some of what has transpired was foreseeable or was at least kind of a concern that there would be people who are encouraging movement that the city doesn't want to see, that we would have people moving to an encampment that is more dangerous, that is less safe."

Baker didn't want to talk about specifics about future closures, but admitted that there was some urgency due to the conditions at the encampment and the fact that winter was quickly approaching.

‘Guerrilla warfare’

Local perspective:

Along with the health risks at Randolph, Baker said there are also safety concerns for staff at the encampment.

"We are having a problem right now with some of the activists," Baker said. "The concern is our staff are not feeling safe because they don't know what they are going to run into."

Baker compared the situation at Randolph to "tactical guerrilla warfare" where he says people are "planting booby traps for people to step in and get hurt."

"And so our people are going in trying to support individuals that are out there, and they're met with this type of resistance," Baker said.

What's next:

Baker did not outline any timeline for a closure at Randolph or a third L'Orient encampment.