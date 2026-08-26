Boston Scientific: Network outage the result of 'cybersecurity incident'

The Brief Boston Scientific said its networks are down after a "cybersecurity incident." Company officials say the incident has impacted the ability to process and ship customer orders. The investigation is ongoing, but Boston Scientific officials do not know when full system access will be restored.



Boston Scientific is dealing with a cybersecurity attack that is disrupting its operations as the company works to restore its systems.

Boston scientific hacked

What we know:

Boston Scientific said it detected a "cybersecurity incident" on Aug. 25 and activated its incident response protocols in response. The company then brought in third-party cybersecurity experts to help assess and contain the threat.

The attack hit several of the company's operating systems and business applications, including the systems it uses to process and ship customer orders.

What's next:

Boston Scientific says it is working to restore the affected systems and functions, but the company has not yet determined how long a full recovery will take.

The investigation into the attack remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

No information on who was behind the attack was shared.