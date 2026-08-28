South Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being found shot inside car

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The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting on the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in south Minneapolis. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found shot inside a vehicle in south Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Fatal overnight shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

Around 3:20 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls reporting gunfire in the 2400 block of 18th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Despite officers' efforts to provide aid, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police secured the area and canvassed the neighborhood as authorities processed the scene and collected evidence.

What we don't know:

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the shooting, and so far, no arrests have been made. The identity of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Minneapolis police, or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.