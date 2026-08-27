Families across Minnesota making the most of the final stretch of summer at State Fair

The Brief The Minnesota State Fair has opened its doors, drawing families looking to squeeze in last-minute summer fun before school starts. Labor Day falls late this year, pushing some school start dates to Aug. 31 — right in the middle of the fair's run. Large districts like Anoka-Hennepin, Minneapolis Public Schools and Osseo Area Schools don't start until after Labor Day.



The Great Minnesota Get-Together is officially underway, and for many families, opening day was the perfect send-off before the school year kicks in.

Back to school, but first — the fair

What we know:

With Labor Day falling later than usual this year, some school districts are starting classes before the fair even wraps up, making opening day feel a little more urgent for some families.

Kieran Gordon, a 16-year-old from Dellwood, was out early and ready to take it all in — giant vegetables, crowds and all.

"I looked out at like nine in the morning. Throngs of people every which way. It is crazy how many people just come to this small event for this small amount of time. It's truly like the Minnesotan experience," said Kieran Gordon.

His must-do stop? Sweet Martha's Cookie Booth.

"I'm going to the cookie booth. I'm going to Sweet Martha's. I'm getting a bucket. I'm going to feel horrible afterwards, but that's the fun part, you know," said Gordon.

With his school starting Aug. 31, Gordon said the timing actually worked out.

"It's really weird this year because Labor Day is so late that we're actually starting on the 31st," said Gordon. "It's really like a perfect arrangement, almost. Like it's just right before you can do all your state fair activities, get it out the way."

Families making it count

Big picture view:

Other families were out for the same reason — one last big outing before the backpacks come out.

Leon Mason from Minnetonka brought his son out ahead of a Monday school start.

"His school does start Monday. We just did a little back-to-school shopping, got his backpacks. He met his teachers yesterday, and yeah, we just wanted to get him out of the house," said Leon Mason.

Madison Bunin, visiting from Northern Virginia, said the fair is a family tradition tied to the school calendar.

"It is a thing I do before school starts. We always visit our grandparents for a week, and on Thursday or Friday we go to the fair," said Madison Bunin.