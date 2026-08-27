Minneapolis landlord fined $750 a day after skipping court, breaking repair promises

The Brief A Minneapolis landlord failed to make promised repairs or give rent credits to tenants after a 2025 settlement agreement, court records show. A judge fined Quadrel Realty Group nearly $50,000 earlier this year for ignoring the settlement, and the company now owes more than $100,000. Court records show that a tenant complained about squatters nearly two years ago, but the problem persists.



A Minneapolis landlord racked up $750 per day in fines after refusing to follow through on promises made to tenants, court records reveal.

Minneapolis landlord settlement

What we know:

Quadrel Realty Group, the Chicago-based landlord behind The Brentwood Apartments in Loring Park, reached a settlement with The Brentwood Tenants Union in 2025. That agreement included a promise to make repairs and provide rent credits, among other things. The company did neither, records show.

In March, a judge fined the landlord nearly $50,000, saying it "willfully failed to comply with the settlement agreement." The company now owes the tenants union more than $100,000.

Squatters and no heat

The backstory:

In July, a tenant said homeless people break into the building and sleep in small closets in the basement.

Court records show that a tenant raised the alarm about squatters nearly two years ago, saying they had "been able to get into the building since the front door is broken." That same tenant also complained about "no consistent heat."

In January 2025, a tenant captured video inside the building showing just how cold it had gotten.

"It's so damn cold in my apartment building inside that I can see my breath," the tenant said in the video.

What they're saying:

Emery Brush, the tenants union president, said the ongoing issues speak to a larger pattern of neglect from building management.

"It just really goes to show that nothing has changed with how management has handled things," he said in an interview last month.

The other side:

Quadrel Realty Group has not responded to multiple emails seeking comment.