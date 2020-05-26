Deadliest Memorial Day weekend on Minnesota roads since 2010, officials say

Authorities say this was the deadliest Memorial Day weekend on Minnesota roads in 10 years.

Acccording to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, eight people died in crashes this past weekend, compared with nine people in 2010. Victims ranged from age 16 to 85. Six of the crash victims were male and two were female. One of the fatal crashes was alcohol-related. Two other crashes were speed-related and two of the victims were not wearing seat belts.

Minnesota has now reported 108 traffic fatalities so far this year, with 32 killed in speed-related crashes and 26 killed in alcohol-related crashes.

Officials are still investigating a fatal crash that involved a teen driver Monday night in Isanti County.