Lake Elmo kidnapping suspect wanted after skipping trial before closings

The Brief An arrest warrant has been issued for Washington County defendant David Powers after he allegedly didn't show up for closing arguments for his criminal trial. Powers is on trial for allegedly holding his then-girlfriend hostage, raping and assaulting her. Powers was released on $500,000 bail under the condition he would have GPS monitoring on him.



An arrest warrant has been issued for a defendant in Washington County after he failed to show up for closing arguments in his criminal trial Monday.

Search underway for Washington Co. defendant

What we know:

Washington County prosecutors issued a warrant for the arrest of David Powers after he didn't show up for closing arguments in his trial.

Powers was on trial for allegedly keeping his then-girlfriend hostage in her Lake Elmo home, where he also raped and assaulted her. He is currently charged with two counts of kidnapping to commit great bodily harm, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of domestic assault.

What they're saying:

FOX 9 reached out to the Washington County Attorney's Office about Powers not showing, who said they would refrain from commenting due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if court proceedings went out without Powers. The current status of the search for Powers is unknown.

Woman allegedly held hostage by powers

The backstory:

Chandra McFarland was in a relationship with Powers for several months when he reportedly snapped after a Minnesota United soccer match in May 2023.

McFarland detailed to FOX 9 that Powers snapped when the two returned to her home after a night of excessive drinking. She said he turned into a crazed monster and used his physical strength and threats of violence to keep her from using her phone or fleeing the situation.

Law enforcement ultimately arrived after her colleagues asked for a welfare check on McFarland after she didn't show up to work.

McFarland was in the hospital for two days, and Powers was arrested and charged.

Dig deeper:

Powers was previously known as David Robakevich, and had been charged with attempted murder and domestic strangulation about a decade ago. He was convicted of domestic assault in that case.

Powers has dual citizenship with Russia and was arrested with four drivers' licenses containing many aliases.

Powers was released on a $500,000 bond under several conditions, including GPS monitoring.