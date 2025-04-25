David Powers, convicted rapist on the run, found dead

The Brief A 37-year-old man who failed to show up for the end of his criminal trial in Washington County Court on Monday has been found dead. David Powers was on trial for keeping his then-girlfriend hostage in her Lake Elmo home, where he also raped and assaulted her. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



The man who failed to show up for cross-examination in his criminal trial has been found dead, Washington County authorities confirmed to FOX 9.

David Powers, 37, was convicted of kidnapping, criminal sexual assault and domestic assault earlier this week after skipping out on his criminal trial on Monday.

What happened

What we know:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that Powers was found deceased. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday after he failed to show up to his trial, and cut off the GPS monitoring bracelet on his ankle.

Powers was on trial for keeping his then-girlfriend hostage in her Lake Elmo home, where he also raped and assaulted her.

What we don't know:

Ex-girlfriend speaks with FOX 9

The backstory:

Chandra McFarland was in a relationship with Powers for several months when he reportedly snapped after a Minnesota United soccer match in May 2023.

McFarland detailed to FOX 9 that Powers snapped when the two returned to her home after a night of excessive drinking. She said he turned into a crazed monster and used his physical strength and threats of violence to keep her from using her phone or fleeing the situation.

Law enforcement ultimately arrived after her colleagues asked for a welfare check on McFarland after she didn't show up to work.

McFarland was in the hospital for two days, and Powers was arrested and charged.