Dave Chappelle coming to Xcel Energy Center in September

Dave Chappelle, the comedic force behind the Chappelle Show, numerous stand-up specials, and movies, is coming to the Xcel Energy Center in September.

Tuesday, Chappelle announced a 12-stop tour that features a show in St. Paul on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 26, with general sale starting the following day.

For those who get tickets, cell phones and smartwatches will need to be secured in Yondr pouches during the performance, as no video or audio recording is allowed. You will maintain possession of your devices, but they must stay in the locked pouch.