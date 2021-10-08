Daunte Wright shooting: Prosecutors seek stiffer punishment for former officer

article

Prosecutors want the former Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the deadly shooting on Daunte Wright to face a stiffer sentence if convicted.

Kim Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter for the shooting of Wright in April. This week, the state filed a motion with the court seeking an upward sentencing departure in the high-profile case.

Potter apparently mistook her firearm for her taser during a traffic stop last April that was captured on body camera footage. Prosecutors argue Potter abused her position of authority and her actions created a "greater-than-normal" danger to the safety of others.

Potter is facing charges of first and second-degree manslaughter. In pre-trial filings, her defense attorneys have blamed Wright for failing to comply with police orders and attempting to flee the scene.

Potter’s trial is scheduled to begin on November 30.