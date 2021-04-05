Data shows Minnesota reported 830 suicides in 2019, highest to date

article

New data shows that in 2019, Minnesota reported 830 suicides, the highest annual count ever recorded in the state.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, suicides have been increasing statewide over the past decade. Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota, and reports of suicide have shown a consistent increasing trend, similar to the trends shown across the U.S.

According to officials, the lowest annual suicide count in Minnesota over the past 20 years was 437 in 1999. New records for suicides were set each year from 2005 to 2008, 2010, 2011, and 2015 through 2017.

If you are thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or a loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 for everyone and is free and confidential. Call 1-800-273-8255.