Trump should visit Somali community in Minnesota, locals say

Some Minnesota Somalis are inviting President Trump to visit their community after he announced an immigration enforcement operation targeted at them.

"We want to tell the president we're not ‘garbage,’ actually, we smell really good," said Farhio Khalif, a business owner at Karmel Mall in Minneapolis. "If President Trump, right now, is watching the Somali community, we would like to invite him to come visit in our state. This state is great. We have diversity, the largest immigrant communities here."

Somali community on to ICE activity, Trump comments

What they're saying:

Karmel Mall in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis was largely empty on Wednesday, with business owners attributing it to the fear felt in the community.

Khalif added, "I think a lot of the community are very much really stressed out [about] what's happening and really been we will call the word fearful, about afraid, why this is taking place in the Somali community."

It's a sentiment shared by many as ICE activity increases in the city.

Waris Mohamud, a Karmel Mall business owner, shared the challenges she faced following the ICE presence announcement.

"We had a hard time for our business, even as you see, no one is entering the mall. So we are devastated, really what our president is doing," said Mohamud.

Despite a drop in foot traffic and widespread anxiety, she said she doesn't regret voting for President Trump.

"I voted for the reason he said, 'I'm gonna make America great again.' So we don't wanna our president, you know, saying all the Somalis they are bad, we're not bad," she said.

Trump targets Somali Minnesotans with ICE operation

The backstory:

President Donald Trump said he does not want people from Somalia in the United States, saying Somalis "ripped off" the state of Minnesota and "contribute to nothing."

Local leaders say as many as 100 federal agents had responded to the metro to target undocumented Somali residents.

President Trump has said the enforcement actions have been driven by fraud cases, like the Feeding Our Future scheme, that have involved members of the Somali community.