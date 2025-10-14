Dancer from Maple Grove appears in Taylor Swift

The Brief Taylor Swift seems to have the Midas Touch where everything she is involved in turns to gold. A dancer from Maple Grove is finding that out first hand and hoping some of that magic rubs off on her growing career. Taylor Sieve dances in Swift's music video for the song The Fate Of Ophelia from her new album, The Life Of A Showgirl.



Maple Grove graduate, Taylor Sieve, has worked with everyone from Billie Eilish to Jennifer Lopez, but her latest project is with the biggest pop star in the world.

‘A beautiful and fun experience’

What we know:

When Taylor Swift dropped her latest album earlier this month, "The Life Of A Showgirl" quickly went to number one.

But another Taylor, this one from Minnesota, is sharing the spotlight with the pop superstar on her historic release.

"It was such a great experience. It was a fun project for sure," said dancer Taylor Sieve.

Sieve says she was one of the dancers who performed on a Busby Berkely-style set in the music video for the song, "The Fate Of Ophelia."

Sieve says it was a full circle moment to work with an artist she's been a fan of since she was a little girl and the fact that they share the same name was the icing on the cake.

"She took the time to take a photo with all of the dancers after we shot. She really was so gracious with all of us and our time and our talents, and she was really lovely," said Sieve.

‘It was crazy’

The backstory:

FOX 9 first introduced you to Sieve eight years ago, when she finished third on the show "So You Think You Can Dance."

Since then, she has traveled the world, touring with a contemporary dance company and the rock band Muse, and she's about to appear with Alanis Morissette for her Las Vegas residency.

"Another unexpected person that I've always been such a big fan of her music, and I've never I don't know if she's ever had dancers. So this is gonna be a very cool, very cool experience," said Sieve.

Minnesota will always be home

What they're saying:

Sieve lives in Los Angeles, but she was back in Minnesota just a few weeks ago, studying choreography and teaching at the Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood where she learned her craft.

She hopes she can be an inspiration to other young dancers who want to follow in her footsteps.

"I do think it's important to follow your dreams and I do think that art is very important, and it's needed," said Sieve.