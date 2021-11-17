Dairy-free pumpkin pie recipe for Thanksgiving

Pumpkin pie can be a tough Thanksgiving staple to enjoy for anyone who can't have dairy products. But there's no reason to give up so easily!

Nordic Food Geek Patrice Johnson stopped by with a Coconut Ginger Pumpkin Pie recipe that cuts out all that butter and cream, but does not skimp on flavor.

This recipe from Patrice's latest book "Land of 10,000 Plates" is reproduced with permission from the Minnesota Historical Society Press.

Coconut Ginger Pumpkin Pie

Serves 8–10

The crust is inspired by Lola Perpich’s oil and milk crust from her apple pie recipe in Eleanor Ostman’s "Always on Sunday."

For the crust;

1⁄2 cup vegetable oil

1⁄4 cup whole-fat coconut milk or cream, cold

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

In a liquid measuring cup, combine oil and coconut milk; do not stir. In a mixing bowl, combine flour and salt; add oil and milk, mixing until dough forms. Shape into ball and press evenly into a 9-inch pie plate. Refrigerate 1 to 2 hours.

For the filling;

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin

1 1/3–11⁄2 cups whole-fat coconut milk or cream

1⁄2 cup packed brown sugar

1⁄4 cup granulated sugar

2–3 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground allspice

1⁄4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs plus 1 yolk

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Use a food processor, standing mixer, or whisk to combine all filling ingredients until smooth. Pour into uncooked pie shell,

being careful not to spill over the edges (pour any extra filling into a ramekin and bake alongside pie). Bake 15 minutes; reduce heat to

350 degrees and continue baking an additional 45 to 50 minutes or until pie is just set.

Note: Recipe calls for a 15-ounce can of whole-fat coconut milk: 1⁄4 cup goes into the crust, and the remaining portion goes into the filling.