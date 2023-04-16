Mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, leaves multiple people dead: reports

Local reports say a mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, has left multiple people dead and more than 20 people injured.

Witnesses told The Alexander City Outlook newspaper the shooting happened Saturday night at a 16-year-old’s birthday party.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner confirmed there are fatalities, according to a reporter for the ABC affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. Authorities haven’t said how many people were shot or how many people have died, but a law enforcement source told WRBL that more than 20 people were hurt.

Several victims were taken to a hospital in nearby Alexander City, the town’s newspaper reported.

"At probably midnight, I was notified that we would be receiving patients into our hospital from an incident that occurred in Dadeville, and it would appear that we were going to have several patients coming. From what I understand, there were quite a few people involved," Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy told the Alexander City Outlook.

According to The Montgomery Advertiser, an image circulating on social media showed six people collapsed inside a venue.

Authorities said there will be a news conference to discuss details, but they haven’t said when the press conference will take place.

Dadeville, a town of about 3,000 people, is in Tallapoosa County about 60 miles outside Montgomery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.