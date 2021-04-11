Man dies after being shot by police in Brooklyn Center; protesters gather near scene

article

A man died Sunday after he was shot by police and then shortly after involved in a vehicle crash in Brooklyn Center, the police department reports.

Law enforcement did not confirm the victim's identity Sunday, but protesters were calling for justice in the death of a man named Daunte Wright during demonstrations Sunday evening.

Police say the situation started just before 2 p.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on the 6300 block of Orchard Avenue. During the stop, police say they learned the driver had an outstanding warrant and attempted to take him into custody but the man got back into the vehicle.

As the man got back into the vehicle, police say an officer fired his gun, hitting the driver. It's unclear why the officer fired shots.

Despite being hit, police say the man was able to drive several blocks away before hitting another vehicle. Police say they attempted to revive the driver who was shot but say he died at the scene. A passenger in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to survive.

The BCA is now investigating the shooting. Brooklyn Center police say officers were wearing cameras that appear to have been active during the incident.

Since the shooting, a tense situation has developed near the shooting scene. Over the course of the afternoon, a large crowd of about 100 people, including family members of the person who was shot, have gathered.

Around 7 p.m., some members of the crowd tore down police tape and advanced towards a line of officers wearing riot gear with some climbing onto police vehicles blocking the street. In response, officers advanced towards the vehicles and pushed the crowd back.

About an hour later, police left the scene while protesters followed, evenutally moving to a new spot at the police station.

Brooklyn Park Police station 'shot up'

In addition to the unrest in Brooklyn Center following the deadly police shooting, police in Brooklyn Park told FOX 9 the police headquarters in the neighborhing city was "shot up" before 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not say if there were any injuries in that incident.