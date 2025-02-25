Crow Wing Co. funeral home director allegedly drove drunk to pick up body

The Brief A central Minnesota funeral home director is accused of driving drunk. The director was allegedly drunk when he tried to pick up a body. Police say he blew a .19 BAC.



A central Minnesota funeral home director is accused of driving drunk when he tried to pick up a body.

Funeral home director arrested

What we know:

Nicholas Zillmer, 63, was arrested Sunday night and charged Monday with driving while intoxicated.

The criminal complaint against Zillmer states police were called to a home in Crosby, Minn. around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The caller told police he had called a funeral home to pick up his deceased family member. But Zillmer appeared to be drunk when he arrived at the home.

Officers who spoke with Zillmer said he had "bloodshot and watery eyes, he was unstable on his feet, and had an odor of alcohol coming from his mouth."

Zillmer was brought to the police station where officers say he blew a .19 blood-alcohol content (BAC).

Local perspective:

Zillmer is listed as funeral director and owner of the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby, Minn. on its website.

In a Facebook thread on Monday, a man who said he was the one who called 911 after the encounter with Zillmer spoke out about the experience.

The post reads in part: "Our father deserved dignity and respect in his final moments. Instead, we were met with negligence and disgrace. We will not stay silent about this betrayal, and we encourage anyone who has had a similar experience to come forward."