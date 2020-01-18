Cross-eyed husky Jubilee finds forever home in New Jersey

article

A "funny looking" Siberian husky has found her forever home in New Jersey after allegedly being deemed "unsellable" by a breeder.

Jubilee, a cross-eyed 4-year-old dog, initially had trouble finding interested adopters at Monmouth County's Husky House — a nonprofit that helps abandoned huskies and other dogs across the Tri-State area.

"Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them," the 'pup' wrote in a Facebook post.

Dr. Doug Cotler helps out Jubilee with a phyiscal exam at South Brunswick Animal Hospital. (Husky House)

"I love people," the post read. "But I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look."

After Jubilee's post on Tuesday, the shelter saw an overwhelming response from the public. By Saturday, Jubilee's the Facebook post racked up more than 44,000 shares.

Husky House expressed gratitude for the support, love and outreach for its newfound celebrity.

Jubilee is pictured with her forever family. (Husky House)

The Matawan shelter told FOX 29 Saturday evening that Jubilee found her forever home with previous Husky House adopters.

The viral pup will now begin a "wonderful new life" with her two fur-siblings, according to the shelter.

Those interested in donating to Husky House can do so here. Supplies can also be donated by purchasing items on the shelter's Amazon Wish List.

To help support shelter dogs like Jubilee, the nonprofit also made "Team Jubilee" t-shirts available for purchase.

