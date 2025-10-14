Crosby wildfire 85% contained, portion of Superior Hiking Trail remains closed

The Brief The Crosby wildfire in the George H. Crosby Manitou State Park is now 85% contained. The fire started on Oct. 8 due to lightning. A section of the Superior Hiking Trail within the state park remains closed.



Firefighters continue to battle a wildfire in George H. Crosby Manitou State Park in northern Minnesota, and it is now 85% contained and hasn't grown.

That's an improvement from the 70% containment on Monday.

Local perspective:

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MNICS), firefighters continue to improve containment lines and mop up areas of heat within the fire area. This, along with "favorable weather conditions" has held the fire at 300 acres in size.

The fire, which started on Oct. 8 due to lightning, is 85% contained as of Tuesday morning.

A portion of the Superior Hiking Trail within George H. Crosby Manitou State Park remains temporarily closed between Caribou Falls State Wayside Rest along Highway 61 to the County Road 7 access points due to the wildfire. However, the state park is still open.

Tuesday's weather forecast of increasing clouds, cooler temperatures, and humidity values of about 40% will help reduce fire weather concerns, officials said. Meanwhile, greater chances for widespread rain are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Fire crews will continue to work to contain the fire and put out any hot spots.