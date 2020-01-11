Crews rescue cats from house fire in Eagan, Minnesota

article

Firefighters helped save two cats from a house fire in Eagan, Minnesota.

According to the fire department, just after midnight Wednesday officers were called to a 3-alarm house fire. Officials said two adults who were home made it out safely thanks to being woken by their smoke alarms.

Crews arrived quickly and found heavy fire coming from the attached garage and home. They remained on scene most of the night battling the fire.

Officials said two of the family's cats made it out safely, while one remained missing. Friday morning, while firefighters revisited the scene, they found Dewey, the third cat. The cat is safe and back with its owners.

The Fire Marshall is still investigating the cause of the fire.