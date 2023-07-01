Crews battle house fire on University of Minnesota campus

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Crews battling a house fire in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Minneapolis fire crews are battling a three-alarm house fire on the University of Minnesota campus Saturday afternoon.

The fire is at a three-story residential house on the 1000 block of University Avenue Southeast. Crews are actively battling the blaze as heavy smoke is seen in the area. All residents in the home are reportedly out of the building.

It’s unknown if any injuries are reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.