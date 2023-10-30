Creed to perform at Treasure Island Casino

article

After Viking's quarterback Kirk Cousin's major injury Sunday, Creed announced a performance at Treasure Island Casino.

Cousins, a Creed fan, has attributed the recent Viking's winning streak to the band, the band has been playing in the Vikings' locker before games.

On Aug. 17, 2024, Creed will perform at the Treasure Island Amphitheater, as part of the casino's Summer Concert Series.

Creed will be performing with special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 and will be available to purchase at TIcasino.com. Reserved seats will be available for $109, $89, $75 and $59. General admission seating will be sold for $39.

The Summer of ‘99 Tour will mark Creed’s first tour together in 10 years.