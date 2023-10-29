Kirk Cousins suffers Achilles injury in Vikings' 24-10 win over Packers

article

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-10 on Sunday at Lambeau Field, but it appears to have come at a major price.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins left the game about midway through the fourth quarter after suffering a non-contact injury to his right ankle while trying to scramble. He left the field unable to put any weight on his right leg, and after a stop in the injury tent, was carted off the field and ruled out for the game. The Vikings announced he suffered an ankle injury. Video of the play shows it appears to be a right Achilles injury.

"Thinking about our quarterback. Went out today as he has for most of the 2023 season, played the quarterback position as well as anybody in our league. We are fearing an Achillies injury, he’s being evaluated right now. The severity of that I do not know at this point. But I know that’s what our fear is in the moment," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after the win. "I’m thinking of Kirk, every single player in our locker room, thinking about our leader, our guy right now. Proud of the way he’s played all season long. If we don’t have him for one snap or for the duration of our season, that will not change the fact of what I believe Kirk Cousins, the level he played to this year and ultimately what he’s meant to me and our organization. Thinking about him right now."

If that’s the case, Cousins’ season is likely over, and it might be the last time he wears a Minnesota jersey. He’s eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in March. Cousins threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns, to Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson, before leaving the game. He entered the day third in the NFL with 2,057 passing yards, and 16 touchdowns.

In six-plus seasons with Minnesota, Cousins has never missed a game due to injury.

Cam Akers gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead with the team’s first rushing touchdown of the season, from six yards out in the first quarter.

The Vikings led 10-3 at half, and scored on their first possession of the third quarter to take a two-touchdown lead. Cousins hit Hockenson from two yards out to give Minnesota a 17-3 lead.

Josh Metellus followed with an interception, ripping the ball away from Jayden Reed and returning it to the Packers’ 20 yard line. On the next play, Cousins hit Addison from 20 yards out to give the Vikings a 24-3 lead. Addison now has seven touchdowns on the season, and a score in four straight games. He's the first player in Vikings' history to have seven touchdowns in his first eight games.

K.J. Osborn led the Vikings with eight catches for 99 yards, and Hockenson added six for 88. Addison finished with 82 yards.

With the win, the Vikings back to .500 for the first time this season at 4-4. They’ve won four of their last five since an 0-3 start, and are 2-0 in the NFC North Division.

But the attention shifts to Cousins and the extent of his injury. If it is serious enough to end his season, the Vikings don’t have much time to adjust. The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday, and Nick Mullens is on injured reserve. Jaren Hall is the starting quarterback, for now.