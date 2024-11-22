Semi-tanker crash shuts down stretch of I-35W near Lino Lakes

A stretch of Interstate 35W in Lino Lakes is shut down Friday morning due to a crash involving a semi-tanker.

What we know

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. on northbound I-35W near Lake Drive in Lino Lakes. The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person was injured, but the current extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officials said the semi-tanker rolled over in the ditch, and crews are working to offload the fuel. As of 8 a.m., crews remain on site working to clear the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-35W are closed between Lake Drive and I-35E, and are estimated to reopen around 9 a.m.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and "use caution in the area," according to the crash report.

What we don’t know

Authorities did not say how the crash happened, or if any other vehicles were involved.

It's unclear what the semi-tanker was hauling, though officials have said they are offloading it.