Crash at Minneapolis bus stop during police pursuit
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A crash at a Minneapolis bus stop on Monday afternoon left multiple vehicles wrecked near Highway 55 and Penn Avenue North.
A witness whose vehicle was involved in the crash told FOX 9 she was turning from southbound Penn Avenue North onto eastbound Highway 55 but didn't see the police chase coming from the west and the drivers involved in the chase collided with her.
Photos from the scene show a mangled Metro Transit bus stop:
A crash into a Minneapolis bus stop on June 5, 2023. (FOX 9)
Injuries are unknown.
FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for more information.
This is a developing story.