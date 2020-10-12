COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Northeast metro areas still driving case spike

The metro areas of Oshkosh-Neenah, Appleton and Green Bay, Wisconsin continue to drive the case uptick statewide, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

The New York Times Upshot blog uses available data to determine which metro areas in the United States have seen the sharpest case increases. Oshkosh-Neenah, Appleton and Green Bay are second, third and fourth on that list respectively in a national ranking.

Statewide Monday, Wisconsin reported 1,956 new cases and 9 new deaths. The 7-day case increase average is at a new high of 2,547.

Wisconsin has seen a 160 percent case increase over the last four weeks, which ranks fourth nationally.

119,747 people have recovered from the virus out of 152,192 total cases to date. 8,454 have required hospitalization.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued a new order Tuesday limiting the size of public indoor gatherings as COVID-19 spreads unchecked across the state, in a move certain to alienate Republicans as well as tavern and restaurant owners.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.