COVID-19 in Minnesota: 728 new cases, 6 more deaths reported Sunday

Minnesota health officials reported 728 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths Sunday. The state has now seen 69,584 cases of COVID-19 and 1,767 deaths.

Approximately 89 percent of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases no longer require isolation.

Four of the six COVID-19 deaths were residents of a long-term care facility. To date, approximately 74 percent of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have been patients that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

There were 16,532 tests completed in the most recent 24-hour period, a positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

More than one million Minnesotans have now been tested for COVID-19.

There are currently 301 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 137 in the ICU. Approximately 9 percent of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.

All 87 Minnesota counties have now seen at least three cases of COVID-19.

The state of Minnesota released new data Thursday morning showing that the 20-24-year-old age range has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases with 13 percent.

The 25-29-year-old age range has the second highest percentage with just over 10 percent of cases. Just below 10 percent is the 30-34-year-old age range, followed closely by the 35-39 and the 15-19-year-old age ranges. The 0-19 age group is one of the fastest growing case groups.

WHAT'S THE PLAN FOR SCHOOLS THIS FALL?

Gov. Tim Walz announced July 30 school districts will be able to reopen this fall in-person, with distance learning or a hybrid of the two based on COVID-19 data in the counties of each school district statewide. Each school district will announce their own plan before classes begin this fall.

The new plan also gives each Minnesota family the option to keep their children learning from a distance if they are not comfortable or able to send their child back to school in-person this fall. Overall, the plan prioritizes keeping younger children in the classroom because transmission is much less likely for them and in-person learning is more important for their development.

GOVERNOR WALZ ORDERS STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE

As of July 25, Minnesotans are required to wear a face covering in all public indoor spaces and businesses unless they are alone.

The order requires people to wear a face mask or face covering in all public indoor spaces and indoor businesses, including when waiting outside to enter the space. Workers must wear masks outside when social distancing cannot be maintained.

People do not have to wear a mask at home, in a private vehicle, in a hotel or motel room or other short or long-term housing unit. Masks are also not required to be worn outdoors or when participating in outdoor recreation.

A full list of where you do and do not have to wear a mask in Minnesota can be found here.

STAY SAFE MN: PHASE 3

Minnesota has moved into its next phase of reopening, loosening more coronavirus-related restrictions. The third phase of Gov. Tim Walz's Stay Safe MN plan allows restaurants to reopen indoor dining at 50 percent capacity as well as allows gyms, swimming pools and entertainment venues to reopen in limited capacities.

COVID-19 HOTLINES

For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504 Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hotline for health questions is also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number to call is 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903.

The state has also launched a helpline for people to report incidents of bias or discrimination resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The number to call is 1-833-454-0148. Translation and interpretation services are available.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE SICK

MDH says if you have symptoms of a respiratory disease (such as fever, coughing, muscle aches, sore throat and headache) you should stay home for at least seven days and at least three days with without a fever (without fever-reducing medicine).

If you have symptoms and can manage those symptoms at home, MDH said you do not have to seek health care or be tested for COVID-19. Just stay home if you are sick. If your symptoms worsen, if possible, call ahead before going into your health care provider.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, patients with confirmed COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. Some patients have had other symptoms including muscle aches, headache, sore throat or diarrhea.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

The CDC and MDH recommend Minnesotans do the following to protect themselves and others and limit the spread of COVID-19:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. The CDC recommends staying a minimum of 6 feet away.