COVID-19 in Minnesota: 1,335 new cases, 16 new deaths Thursday

The state of Minnesota reported 1,335 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with 16 new deaths.

According to the state's Department of Health, 1,123 confirmed and 212 probable cases were reported over the last 24 hours.

In total, more than 6.4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered during the pandemic, leading to 458,633 positive cases and 6,140 COVID-19 deaths.

A total of 24,126 Minnesotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19 to date, including 5,015 that required instensive care.

The 20-24-year-old age demographic has seen the most COVID-19 cases statewide, with more than 46,000. 25-29-year-olds and 30-34-year-olds are the next highest groups.

About 14,000 more women than men have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, too.