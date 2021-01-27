10% of Minnesotans ages 16+ have first dose of COVID vaccine

Minnesota and its federal partners have vaccinated 10 percent of Minnesotans against the coronavirus while the state grapples with a supply shortage as it races to end the pandemic.

At least 301,290 people had gotten at least a first dose, the state reported Wednesday. Reporting lags by three days. There are 3 million Minnesotans ages 16 and older. Neither of the two coronavirus vaccines is approved for use in children under the age of 16.

Minnesota got off to a slow start in its vaccination process, but it is accelerating now that the state expanded eligibility to a broader population of seniors, teachers and child care workers. Minnesota added 100,000 newly vaccinated people over the most recent week, the quickest pace yet.

Minnesota is "very close" to the end of the 1A phase of health care workers and long term care residents, health commissioner Jan Malcolm told senators Tuesday morning. All people in this first phase will be scheduled for shots by early February, she said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's administration plans to release 16 percent more vaccines to states each week for the next three weeks. The increase was expected because of manufacturing improvements at drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

Minnesota's share is 11,000 extra doses a week. The state had been averaging 65,000 a week in January.

Officials in Minnesota and other states have routinely blamed the federal government for a vaccine shortage, and have said it will take months to vaccinate each new priority group if supply does not improve.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is giving states a three-week guarantee of the doses they'll get. Until now, it's been week-by-week.

The small, short-term boost in supply will not solve Minnesota's backlog immediately.

During Tuesday's sign-up window for the state's vaccine lottery for people 65 years and older, 226,244 Minnesota seniors registered. That's 25 times more than the 9,425 shots made available for the program this week.

People randomly chosen for an appointment will get a call, text or email Wednesday. They must respond by 5 p.m. to get a slot, or their appointment will be released.

The Biden administration has signed new contracts with Pfizer and Moderna for 200 million more doses in the third quarter. Along with existing contracts, the U.S. is set to have enough supply to vaccinate all Americans over the age of 16 by late summer or early fall.

Minnesota officials also say the Biden administration has granted them power to take unused vaccines from pharmacies that are running vaccination programs in long-term care facilities. The federal government has required states to set aside doses for the program, but pharmacies have struggled to use even half the doses allocated to them in Minnesota.

One issue the pharmacies are running into: an uneven uptake rate among long-term care residents and staff. While 80 percent of residents at skilled nursing facilities have taken the vaccine offered to them, only 45 percent of staff have done so, according to a MDH survey.

"It is a concern," Malcolm said. But she said the uptake rate is improving as a second round of clinics are being offered and staffers are watching co-workers not suffer adverse reactions to the vaccine. "We fully expect to see that uptake continue (to improve)."